Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after purchasing an additional 521,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

