Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $57.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Community Bank System traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 36459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System
In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System
Community Bank System Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Community Bank System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
Read More
