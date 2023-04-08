Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $57.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Community Bank System traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 36459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

