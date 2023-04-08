Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 10,488 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

