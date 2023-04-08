West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WST opened at $344.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

