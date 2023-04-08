Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

