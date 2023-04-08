SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $101.01.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

