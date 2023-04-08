Sky Investment Group LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $225.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

