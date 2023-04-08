DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $130.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

Featured Stories

