Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

