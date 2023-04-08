Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods
In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hormel Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.