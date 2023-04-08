iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

