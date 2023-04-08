Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GSK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

