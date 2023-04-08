NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NEO opened at $14.91 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

