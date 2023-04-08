Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $200,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 333,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

