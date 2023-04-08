Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 348 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

