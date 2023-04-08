2,781 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American National Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

OTIS stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

