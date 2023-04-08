Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $251,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

