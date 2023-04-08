2,912 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $10,980,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,059,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.