United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

