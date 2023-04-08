Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Copart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.