Northeast Investment Management Acquires Shares of 653 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 653 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $265.29 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

