First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cabot were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT opened at $73.69 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

