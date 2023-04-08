First Bank & Trust Invests $232,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.