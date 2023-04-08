First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Trimmed by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $65.02 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.