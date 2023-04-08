Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

