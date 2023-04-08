Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.04 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode Company Profile

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

