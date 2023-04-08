Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

