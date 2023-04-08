First Pacific Financial Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,706 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 978,959 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 686,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

