Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,533 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after acquiring an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

