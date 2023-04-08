First Bank & Trust Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sanmina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,593.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina Stock Down 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

