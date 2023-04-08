First Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

