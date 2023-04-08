Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.96. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Renasant shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 23,115 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $19,074,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,029,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

