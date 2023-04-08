First Bank & Trust Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of JLL opened at $138.14 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.91 and a 52-week high of $238.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

