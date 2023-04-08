First Bank & Trust Sells 420 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

