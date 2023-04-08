First Bank & Trust Has $363,000 Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

STVN stock opened at €25.54 ($27.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.37 and a 200-day moving average of €19.04. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a fifty-two week high of €26.06 ($28.33).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

