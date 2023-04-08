Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

NASDAQ VC opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.