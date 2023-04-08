Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

GSST opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.