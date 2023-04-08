SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 73,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

