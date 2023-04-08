Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BG stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.
Bunge Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
