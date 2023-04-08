Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Pool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Pool by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $326.26 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

