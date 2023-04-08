Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

