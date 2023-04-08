Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

