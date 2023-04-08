Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 124 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

