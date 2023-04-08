Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,870 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

