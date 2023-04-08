Successful Portfolios LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $17.94 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

