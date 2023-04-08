Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

