10,559 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.43 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

