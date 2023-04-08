Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.46. 1,513,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,202,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.