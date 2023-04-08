Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 339,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 587,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,999 shares of company stock worth $609,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

