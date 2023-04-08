Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

