Successful Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

